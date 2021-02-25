Vernon resort fills gap for residents impacted by COVID-19

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Community Foundation North Okanagan create program to feed families

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon has teamed up with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan to help feed local families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (SilverStar photo)

SilverStar Mountain Resort, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, has raised more than $5,000 to help feed local families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the start of February 2021, SilverStar and CFNO teamed up and started an initiative called Filling the Gap, a program that allows families, seniors and individuals to have access to groceries and produce when times are tough.

“To date, we have raised about $5,000 for local families, but our goal is to get to $7,500 by Feb. 28,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager for SilverStar. “Right here in our community, many people have been struggling financially since the pandemic hit. Working with the CFNO, we wanted to find a way to support those who need help.”

SilverStar’s Play It Forward Fund will match all donation’s made to the cause, up to $7,500.

The Foord Family Foundation in Vernon has recently announced they will also match all donations made to the cause.

“We are so grateful that the Foord Family Foundation values this cause and will be matching donations up to $7,500,” Deacon said. “That means that every dollar donated will be tripled. That’s a lot of funds helping those struggling right here in our community.”

Funds raised will provide these families, seniors and individuals with a locally made Good Food Box filled with nourishing groceries, such as fruits and vegetables.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, everything helps during these extremely challenging times,” Deacon said.

A $25 donation feeds a family of three and $15 feeds an individual or senior.

If you have the ability, please consider helping the resort feeding those in need throughout our community.

Donations can be made here, until Feb. 28.

Most Read