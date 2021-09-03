Vernon restaurants give healthcare workers a boost after ‘heartbreaking’ protest

After more than a thousand people protested out front of Kelowna General Hospital Wednesday in part of a “worldwide walkout” denouncing proof of vaccination programs, a couple of Vernon businesses have gone out of their way to show appreciation by giving all health-care workers a boost.

“We are heartbroken today by the disrespect shown to our health care workers,” Ratio Coffee & Pastry wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 1. “This pandemic has put you to the test and we know many of you are exhausted.”

READ MORE: Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

In response, the popular coffee spot offered all those in health care free beverages Thursday, Sept. 2, at both Ratio and Amplified at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, as a way to show them their work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Get the biggest one… with extra espresso… it’s on us.”

Those interested in buying a health-care worker a beverage can go to ratiocoffee.ca, click send a gift card, and email it to greycanalcoffee@gmail.com. By Friday, Sept. 3, more than $2,000 was donated by gift card and more people had dropped off donations in-store.

READ MORE: Behind the Mask: Vaccinated and caffeinated

The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill is also offering a heartfelt thank you to healthcare workers in the Vernon and surrounding community by offering a $10 food and beverage credit for the month of September. Available to all frontline health care workers providing direct patient care in the emergency department, COVID wards, and critical care units at VJH, the Vernon business wants to honour and give respect to those valuable staff.

“Some things we take for granted in this coronavirus world and The Roster feels those in the healthcare field – our frontline workers– are at the top of that list,” The Roster said in a Sept. 3 Facebook post. “This is really just a small gesture of appreciation but hopefully a reminder to all, how a little appreciation goes a long way. Let’s all give our healthcare workers some love.”

Interior Health is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic at Ratio (3101 29th St.) today, Sept. 3, from 8:30-6:30 p.m. This is open for anyone who requires their first or second dose, so long as it’s been 28 days since their first jab.

There will also be clinics in Armstrong Saturday, Sept. 4: One at the Farmers Market at Odd Fellows Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one at Farmstrong Cidery (4300 Maw Rd.) from 2 to 8 p.m.

Vaccination clinics are set to pop-up around Vernon next week, including the Farmers’ Market at Kal Tire Place on Monday (Sept. 6) between 8:30-1 p.m.; Okanagan College Vernon Campus, Tuesday (Sept. 7), 9-4 p.m. and Butcher Boys on Wednesday (Sept. 8) from 10-3 p.m.

For more information on clinics and vaccinations, visit InteriorHealth.ca.

READ MORE: Fundraiser set up to support Kelowna healthcare workers after anti-vax protests

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcarenurse