Vernon Search and Rescue aids injured Okanagan Rail Trail cyclist

Group’s Utility Terrain Vehicle proving to be a valuable asset on the popular trail

Vernon Search and Rescue members use their Utility Terrain Vehicle to transport an injured cyclist on the Okanagan Rail Trail to a waiting ambulance Thursday, July 9. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue’s Mechron Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) is proving to be a quick and useful tool on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

VSAR members were tasked Thursday, July 9, with assisting B.C. Ambulance Service to access and locate an injured cyclist on the rail trail who was suffering from a suspected lower leg injury.

On its Facebook page, VSAR wrote: “Our members and BCAS paramedics entered the rail trail from Kekuli Bay utilizing our Kioti Mechron UTV. The team located the subject 2.5-kilometres toward Oyama where they were assessed, packaged into the stretcher and returned to the ambulance in short order.”

There is no update on the cyclist’s injury.

