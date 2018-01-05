Vernon resident Linda Ruth Cunnington is described as 5 foo 6, 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy of Vernon RCMP)

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

  • Jan. 5, 2018 1:04 p.m.
  • News

Vernon RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Linda Ruth Cunnington, 70, was last seen Tuesday morning in Vernon. RCMP say Cunnington may have travelled to Vancouver via a Greyhound bus from Vernon on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Police are concerned about her health and well being.

Cunnington is described as 5 foot 6 and 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing glasses. No clothing description is currently available.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about Cunnington or where she might be, to contact the Vernon RCMP at (250)545-7171 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477.

Morning Star Staff

Vernon woman missing

