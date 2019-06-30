‘Very rare event’ – two main parachutes fail at Okanagan skydive festival

Neither jumper injured as both used reserve chute to float safely to ground in Vernon

Having one main parachute fail to open is rare for a skydiving club.

Having it happen twice in one day is even more uncommon.

Vernon’s Okanagan Skydive had it happen Sunday during its Great Freefall Festival in which two jumpers’ main chutes failed to open on separate jumps.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Skydive takes to air for Canada Day

Both jumpers pulled their reserve chutes and floated freely to Okanagan Skydive’s landing area.

“Having that happen twice in one day is very, very rare,” said Vanessa Chalmers with Okanagan Skydive. “I think because we had a bigger event and a bigger volume of jumpers, that’s why it happened twice but it is very rare.”

The Great Freefall Festival is on at Okanagan Skydive, at the Vernon Regional Airport, until Monday and spectators are welcome.

Skydivers from all over Canada and other countries are taking part, and there are also tandem jumps being held.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks
Next story
PHOTOS: 50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests, parades

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 24 degrees

Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

Growls and Hugs for June 26 to July 3

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

‘Very rare event’ – two main parachutes fail at Okanagan skydive festival

Neither jumper injured as both used reserve chute to float safely to ground in Vernon

Police chase ends in arrest of two suspects in South Okanagan after attempted car theft

Male suspect produced a weapon and tried to steal car at South Okanagan gas station

Lottery ticket in Okanagan worth $1 million

Ticket bought in Vernon on Lotto 649 won the Extra Match guaranteed prize draw

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

Lottery ticket in Okanagan worth $1 million

Ticket bought in Vernon on Lotto 649 won the Extra Match guaranteed prize draw

Late Company returns to the Okanagan at Rotary Centre for the Arts

There will be two showings

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

Most Read