It’s important to watch out for spear grass, especially during the summer months according to West Kelowna veterinarian Dr. Oz. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vet warns about dangers of spear grass

Dr. Oz from Rose Valley Veterinary said spear grass can lead to infections when left untreated

West Kelowna veterinarian Dr. Oz is advising pet owners to be vigilant when it comes to spear grass.

Spear grass is a type of wild grass that has barbed seed heads. The heads are so sharp they can lodge in pets’ paws, bodies, ears, and even their noses.

Oz said spear grass can be found everywhere.

“It’s in the sidewalks, it’s in the forests, it’s in the woods. It’s all around us. Usually, it’s around starting from May, June until September,” he said.

A simple way to keep dogs out of harm’s way is to make sure dogs and owners aren’t walking around where there is spear grass. Oz said owners with smaller dogs should keep an eye out, especially since the barbed seed heads can easily get lodged into smaller ones.

He said it’s important to check pets’ paws after a walk outside and immediately take out the seed heads. If left untreated, the wound can get infected and cause more pain for the pet.

Oz added sometimes, it’s hard to notice especially when the spear grass heads get lodged inside pets’ ears, which can develop into a wound that can be challenging to navigate.

“If it’s an acute case, the owner will come saying the dog keeps shaking their head, howling and exhibiting some pain… it’s dangerous when it’s lodged deep in the ear because it can rupture the eardrum.”

READ: Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son
Next story
Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook

Just Posted

Revelstoke Victim’s Services: On your side, 100%

Stephanie Melnyk and Jessica Knopf are here to listen and give direction to move forward

Artist donates funds to Summerland Food Bank

Money raised from sale following flooding in pottery studio

Revelstoke-area wildlife monitoring projects receive funding

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation gave out $9.2 million to fund 180 projects across B.C.

City leases land to Revelstoke Search and Rescue

The land will house an equipment storage and training facility

Revelstoke students apprentice and earn high school credits

The students are working on site with Absolute Contracting to earn the required hours

B.C. First Nations leaders disgusted by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

South Shuswap businesses ready to welcome out-of-town guests

Optimism grows around easing of travel restrictions though safety measures continue

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Erin O’Toole camp seeks police probe, accuses MacKay camp of theft

In a brief tweet, Peter MacKay’s campaign organizer said not a single word of the allegation is true.

‘A little different’: Vancouver ‘micro-weddings’ help couples during COVID-19

The weddings can range in style

Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook

The measures were also taken to protect the southern resident orcas, whose numbers are now at 72

B.C. air ambulance flies to rural Princeton for man who hurt his knee

A B.C. air ambulance flew to a rural area near Princeton B.C.,… Continue reading

Wife of yogi who overdosed asks B.C.’s top doc to announce drug deaths like COVID fatalities

Carina Stone lost her husband Michael in 2017 to fentanyl poisoning

Most Read