Victim in Enderby RV fire identified as Lake Country woman

A witness provided first aid on scene before McIlravey was taken in an ambulance

Katherine McIlravey died from her injuries August 1, 2022 following an RV fire in Enderby (Sitara Liquor - Facebook)

The Lake Country woman who passed away in from injuries after an RV fire has been identified by Sitara Liquor on Facebook as Katherine McIlravey.

McIlravey managed and operated the liquor store in Lake Country, according to the post.

She was killed when a fire broke out in the the Mabel Lake Resort RV park late on July 31.

McIlravey was occupying a trailer at the time the fire broke out, and police say a witness provided first aid on scene.

She was transported to hospital by ambulance, but died from her injuries on Aug. 1.

“The circumstances leading to the woman’s death are being investigated, however, based on the findings of the initial investigation, no criminality is suspected and the B.C. Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” said Cpl. Neil Body, an RCMP media relations officer.

Sitara Liquor passed on its condolences to McIlravey’s family, saying their manager was full of life, light, and joy.

Services are still being planned at this time.

