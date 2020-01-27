VicPD has confirmed conservation officers have tranquillized the James Bay wolf, spotted on Saturday and Sunday.(VicPD/Twitter)

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its ‘arrest’

Victoria Police Department has confirmed that conservation officers have tranquillized a wolf previously seen in James Bay Saturday and once again on Sunday afternoon.

Police and B.C. Conservation Service (BCCOS) officers responded to the neighbourhood after receiving multiple reports of the animal just after 3 p.m Saturday.

RELATED: VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

BCCOS said in an update shared on various social media accounts that the wolf spotted roaming around James Bay may have made its way from Discovery Island.

“So far, the wolf has shown no aggression,” it read, adding that officers were hopeful that the animal would return to Discovery Island Saturday.

Conservation officers are urging the public to give the animal lots of space if they spot it. “Please don’t approach or follow, keep children away and dogs on a leash,” it reads.

Conservation officers are monitoring the situation and liaising with Victoria Police Department. Residents are urged to report sightings to 1-877-952-7277.

Multiple people spotted the animal yesterday Sunday and Saturday.

RELATED: WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

RELATED: Discovery Island wolf continues to thrive

If the wolf seen in James Bay indeed visited from Discovery Island, something BCCOS could not confirm, his name would be Takaya, said to be a senior wolf. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore. It is unclear how and when the animal arrived on the island.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deputy prime minister asks Opposition not to delay new NAFTA deal
Next story
Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke proposing 6% property tax increase

The average home would see their annual bill go up around $100

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Fundraiser for Australian Wildlife Rescue Service coming to Last Drop Pub on Friday

Live music events at Traverse and the Regent as well this weekend

KIJHL rookie goalies proving tough for shooters

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm has 12 wins this season

Mild weather for Revelstoke for next few days

Roads and weather report for Jan. 27

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Quintet jazzes it up with Okanagan-wide talents

Justin Glibbery group brings twist of jazz and pop

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Most Read