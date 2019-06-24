Lynn Phillips was injured during a girls’ trip to L.A. when a driver ran over her twice (GoFundMe)

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

A Victoria woman has been hospitalized in California after she was hit with a vehicle twice.

Lynn Phillips is an Island local who grew up in the Lake Cowichan area and now resides in Victoria.

While on a girls’ trip in Los Angeles, Phillips was struck and run over on Thursday, June 13.

“Lynn, a vibrant, lovely, generous and kind soul was recently struck and run over not only once by a car driven by a stranger but then, in the panic that ensued, backed up over a second time,” reads the GoFundMe post organized by friend Paul Ke.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

From the incident Phillips suffered from collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken arm, and internal bleeding. She has been using a ventilator to help control her breathing.

As of June 22, Phillips was dismissed from the Intensive Care Unit at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, and some of her pain medications were reduced. Phillips still has chest tubes in place to assist with breathing.

The goal is to have Phillips transported to Victoria this week.

ALSO READ: Victoria man helps raise $50,000 for nephew in palliative care

In the meantime, the GoFundMe page has raised over $45,000 in eight days, with an ultimate goal of $125,000.

“Even though Lynn has travel insurance, everyone that knows her is concerned about the invariable limitations of her coverage,” the post reads. “Also, one never considers the collateral costs that come up for loved ones that travel last minute to be at her hospital bedside to deal with both the emotional & financial trauma. Often, the costs seem insurmountable.”

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

Previous story
B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence
Next story
Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man presumed dead after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

One Alberta man made it to shore and was rescued, the other is still missing

Making interesting beer and acting like it’s normal

Rumpus Beer Co. has been 9 years of dreaming and 15 months in the making

Bold youth-led initiatives address local needs

Revelstoke Community Foundation joins national community challenge

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Unsettled skies dominate the week’s forecast

A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Honouring ancestors through art

Jenn Ashton’s art will be featured at the next exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Tiny Yorkshire terrier survives days on remote B.C. island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Greater Victoria for days

Pelmewash Parkway opening is the latest milestone in First Nations-government relations

Lake Country officially opens the Pelmewash Parkway with a ceremonial ribbon cutting

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crash near Okanagan elementary school investigated

RCMP officer watches driver hit concrete barrier and then fence at school

Trans event at Pride gives marginalized youth a community, says director

The Trans Youth March and Social participants rallied on Thursday, June 20.

Most Read