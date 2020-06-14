VIDEO: Alberta mopping up after storm that brought heavy rain, hail and tornadoes

Many in the region reported serious car and house damage

Alberta residents are mopping up after tornadoes were spotted in several southern communities and Calgary was struck Saturday evening by torrential rain and hail.

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton, moving 60 km/h to the northeast.

A tornado was seen about 30 minutes later near Barnwell, followed by reports of possible tornadoes in Taber and Brooks.

The weather warning was cancelled around 9:40 p.m. after the storm weakened.

Police in Calgary said many major thoroughfares closed and crews worked to rescue stranded drivers as pooling water caused significant traffic delays.

Calgary Transit said several bus routes experienced delays due to extreme weather and flooding in the city’s northeast, while electricity provider Enmax Corp. reported several weather-related outages in the city.

ALSO READ: B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Oh boy… Yeah this was before it got bad. Right after this the golf ball sized hail fell. #abstorm Jun 13 2020 pic.twitter.com/HoM6bd807g — Dylan Murphy 🇨🇦 (@Dylan_YYC) June 14, 2020

I’m in tears for my cousins lambo 😭- if you are in the Calgary or Airdrie area – must checkout Pita Basket #Calgary #ABtornado #abstorm pic.twitter.com/C5ciJ1fAgT — Izzy (@_ms_izzy) June 14, 2020

Brief time lapse of last night’s possible tornado at 8:02pm south of Taber. #abstorm #dangernoodle pic.twitter.com/gFdv0WvfYg — Johnathan Brewer (@jgbrewer22) June 14, 2020

Here is a small clip of the storm hitting hard in airdrie! #abstorm pic.twitter.com/lkwNLsDycn — Kimberley Ford 👑💪🏼🇨🇦 (@RoyaltyCanadian) June 14, 2020

Little video of the golf-to-pingpong-to-tennis ball sized hail in my neck of the woods. I have no windshield left, nor siding on my western wall.@TD_Insurance @TiffanyGlobal #yycstorm pic.twitter.com/CLke9g9uSY — Stephen Cassley (@FirehoseYYC) June 14, 2020

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AlbertaSevere weather