VIDEO: Carport fire sets Kelowna apartment building aflame

At approximately 4:00 a.m. the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received 911 calls reporting vehicles on fire at the rear of an apartment building in the 1900 Block of Pandosy Street.

Lester Cabaneros, a resident of the building and who’s work truch among the 10 destroyed cars, had to miss work because of the fire.

“I’m still in shock. My truck is gone. Thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment gone too. I can’t work today, and I’m not sure when I will be able to get back to work after this.”

The first arriving officer reported multiple vehicles on fire. The vehicles were parked under an open carport that was in close proximity to an apartment building. The heat and smoke from the fire had extended onto the apartment building causing a small fire on one of the balconies and also cracking some of the exterior windows.

Cabaneros and another resident, Grant Steenburgh, had been waiting outside their apartments since four in the morning.

“Someone was running down the halls and knocking on the doors and yelling for people to get out,” said Steenburgh. “We’re lucky nobody was hurt. We haven’t been told when we can go back in or anything. Some of the suites look totally uninhabitable.”

RELATED:UPDATE: Kelowna commercial building destroyed by fire

The fires were knocked down with no further extension. Occupants were evacuated from the apartment building. There were no injuries to Fire personnel or residence. The residual smoke was then ventilated from the building.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with five engines, one ladder truck, rescue unit, safety vehicle and a command vehicle. The fire is suspicious in nature and is being investigated by RCMP and Kelowna Fire Dept. investigators.

Test your smoke alarm. They do save lives.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expect ride hailing in B.C. by 2020, Premier Horgan says
Next story
Freeze out your home from unwanted pests

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Between 15 cm to 20 cm is expected

Highway conditions for Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Trans Canada and Highway 23

No one in Revelstoke should face dementia alone

More than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia in B.C.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

2018 Remembrance Day ceremony in Revelstoke

Hundreds of people attended

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Grade 4 student Maya Lakhanpal heads to B.C. talent show finals with unique talent

B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

Lancer Kevin Price of Chilliwack has handed the retroactive suspension for 2017 incidents

Most Read