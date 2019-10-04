VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Mountain bikers are being advised to steer clear of several popular trails on Vancouver’s North Shore after an inquisitive black bear gave three cyclists a scare.

The trio was on the western flank of Mount Seymour in North Vancouver on Tuesday when they spotted the bear about 150 metres away on a logging road.

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera as he and two buddies decided to peddle down the black- diamond-rated TNT Trail, but quickly found they could not shake off the bruin.

After riding down the challenging trail for about a kilometre, Martyn and his friends eventually scared the bear off when they changed tactics, huddled together, lifted their bikes over their heads, and shouted and began throwing rocks.

READ MORE: Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

Sgt. Simon Gravel with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says that was the correct response because running or cycling away from a bear can trigger the animal’s curiosity or its instinct to follow.

The North Shore Mountain Bike Association says in social media posts that cyclist should use some of the other trails in the region “for a bit,” because the bear “needs some space during this pre-winter period if he’s going to survive his biggest threat — humans.”

The conservation service says no intervention is planned because, at this point, there’s no cause for concern about the behaviour of the bear.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP gave FBI serial numbers, other details about Meng Wanzhou’s phones: defence
Next story
Revelstoke open house on newly proposed wayfinding signs planned for Oct. 10

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Liam’s Lowdown: ‘You’re part of this world! Aren’t you?’

The debate was perhaps the only chance for Revelstokians to hear in-person from the candidates

Revelstoke resident wins Radon Reduction Sweepstakes

Home owners who test and mitigate for radon can enter the contest

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Video celebrates the life and achievements of the Shuswap’s Mr. Hockey

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusable bags

Most Read