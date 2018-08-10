Surrey fire crews battling barge blaze near river (Surrey fire department/Instagram)

VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

Surrey fire crews are battling a huge blaze on a barge of scrap cars on the Fraser River.

The area is blanketed in smoke, and the smell of burning tires fills the air.

Crews are attacking the flames from the water as well as land.

The barge appears to be the one operated by the Amix salvage company, near Pattullo Bridge.

More to come

