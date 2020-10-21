From upper left and going clockwise. Liam Harrap, event moderator from Revelstoke Review, Samson Boyer for the B.C. Greens, Nicole Cherlot from B.C. NDP and Doug Clovechok for B.C. Liberals. (Screenshot)

From upper left and going clockwise. Liam Harrap, event moderator from Revelstoke Review, Samson Boyer for the B.C. Greens, Nicole Cherlot from B.C. NDP and Doug Clovechok for B.C. Liberals. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Highlights from Revelstoke’s election forum with local candidates

Three people are vying to be Revelstoke’s MLA

The three candidates for the Columbia-River Revelstoke riding faced off in an election forum last night.

The event was hosted by the Revelstoke Review and sponsored by the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.

General voting day is Saturday Oct. 24. Ballots can be cast in Revelstoke at the community centre.

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Get to know BC Liberal candidate Doug Clovechok

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Q&A with BC NDP candidate Nicole Cherlet

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Q&A with BC Green Party candidate Samson Boyer

Here are some summaries of candidates’ answers to specific questions.

What do you think is the main issue facing Revelstoke?

Samson Boyer, B.C. Greens: There are a number of problems facing Revelstoke. The loudest is affordability.

Nicole Cherlot, B.C. NDP: Affordability is one of the biggest challenges.

Doug Clovechok, B.C. Liberal Party: Housing is the number one issue.

In 2019, Revelstoke had the third highest living wage requirement in the province. How would you make Revelstoke more affordable?

Doug Clovechok, B.C. Liberal Party: Make sure people have the ability to make a decent living. The Liberal’s plan to cut two per cent from income tax for small businesses will let businesses hire more people and pay employees more.

Nicole Cherlot, B.C. NDP: Last year, the living wage dropped for the first time due to investments in childcare. We need to improve transit and further improve childcare.

Samson Boyer, B.C. Greens: One thing learned during the pandemic is that minimum wage jobs are essential workers, such as grocery store staff. I would like to tie the minimum wage to the living wage.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke has third highest living wage requirements in province

Revelstoke has an outdated land use management plan for development and environmental protection. Would you push for the development of a new plan? If so, how?

Nicole Cherlot, B.C. NDP: Mt. Begbie is the hot button topic. We need a broader policy in place to know what our values are and what we stand for. The new plan needs to be led and developed by the community.

Samson Boyer, B.C. Greens: It’s really sad that Revelstoke doesn’t have a comprehensive land use plan. We have a lack of environment planning. There is no real protection for endangered species. I would speak with city council, Rotary Club, Hiker’s Club. It needs to be a community based plan.

Doug Clovechok, B.C. Liberal Party: We have got to bring people together from all walks of life, from sledders to berry pickers. I presented a petition on Mt. Begbie to the legislature and wrote a letter to Minister Donaldson to examine the issue. The provincial government said they were too busy and maybe they would look at it in the future. That’s not a good enough answer.

COVID-19 has devastated the tourism economy and created a lot of uncertainty. Since Revelstoke is a resort community and largely dependent on visitor dollars, what you you do to help our local economy?

Nicole Cherlot, B.C. NDP: Rubber tire traffic is still coming to Revelstoke. Maybe we’re not as busy, but we’re still busy. The big challenge is the lack of staff. If staff can’t afford to live here, it’s hard to run a business. We need to help solve staff housing challenges.

Samson Boyer, B.C. Greens: We need to support our workers and them to have a living wage. As terrible as its been with COVID-19, the pandemic has shown that we can change the way we do things rapidly and quickly. We are facing a climate change crisis. Workers should be able to get to their job on renewable energy. B.C. Green also has a rent subsidy planned for small businesses.

Doug Clovechok, B.C. Liberal Party: Tourism is the hardest hit sector. We have to make up for the lack of international travellers. The Liberals plan to create regional tourism hubs. Provide business loans and eliminate PST for one year. We also plan to bring back the rural dividend fund.

READ MORE: Columbia River – Revelstoke candidates adapt to pandemic

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse
Next story
Vernon orchard closes pumpkin field following Interior Health notice

Just Posted

File photo
EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

From upper left and going clockwise. Liam Harrap, event moderator from Revelstoke Review, Samson Boyer for the B.C. Greens, Nicole Cherlot from B.C. NDP and Doug Clovechok for B.C. Liberals. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Highlights from Revelstoke’s election forum with local candidates

Three people are vying to be Revelstoke’s MLA

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle

Cattle found dead near gravel road, east of the Kelowna Airport

The Alchemy Studio is hosting a dance church event on Halloween. (File Photo)
The Alchemy Studio hosting Halloween Dance Church

Spaces are limited and an RSVP is required

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a three vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (File photo)
One dead after Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

20-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of a three vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Vernon’s Davison Orchards closed its pumpkin patch for the rest of the season after receiving notice from Interior Health that U-Pick Fields are classified as an event. (Facebook photo)
Vernon orchard closes pumpkin field following Interior Health notice

Interior Health tells Davison Orchards U-pick fields are an ‘event;’ pumpkins now sold at market

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

BC Green Party candidate Amanda Poon (left) and BC Liberal Party candidate Renee Merrifield (right). (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Person who attended BC Liberal candidate’s Kelowna home event tests positive for COVID-19

Kelowna-Mission candidate Renee Merrifield has not exhibited any symptoms of the virus

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Officials confirmed a case of the virus at École de L’Anse-au-sable on Tuesday

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Vernon

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Most Read