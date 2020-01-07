VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

In this file photo, firefighters drag their water hose after putting out a spot fire near Moruya, Australia, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia has been dealing with some of the continent’s worst wildfires since September.

The fires have already wiped out 30 per cent of the koala population and are expected to worsen as temperatures rise. Here are a few ways to help the animals fleeing the fires:

ALSO READ: Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires