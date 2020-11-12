A mountain goat strolled up to the front bumper of Sean and Patrick Kavanagh's truck on Nov. 9. (Photo Submitted)

Video: Okanagan hunters get close look at curious mountain goat

The goat walked down a logging road to within a few feet of Sean and Patrick Kavanagh’s truck.

A pair of hunters driving on a logging road west of Okanagan Lake got closer than most people ever will to one of the Okanagan’s few mountain goats on Oct. 9.

Sean Kavanagh quickly began shooting a video clip as the goat trotted down a logging road towards the truck he and his father Patrick were sitting in. It turned broadside and appeared to study the vehicle for a moment, just a few paces from its front bumper, before running off.

The encounter with the goat was uncommon not only because of its calm appearance in the face of people but also because their population in the Okanagan region is very small. According to a provincial government conservation status report the Okanagan’s goat population is considered vulnerable because of its small number and its isolation from other populations to the east and the west.

Read More: Okanagan brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals

Read More: Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film

Another B.C. government report puts the overall goat population in B.C. at approximately 50,000 animals. The goats are expert climbers most often associated with the province’s steep mountain ranges making the sighting of one in an area accessible by truck a rarity as well.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Second World War veteran Walter Maki, 97, attended the ceremony with his two grand daughters. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Photos: Remembrance Day in Revelstoke during COVID-19

Less than 100 people were permitted to attend the ceremony

Terra Firma’s Kitchen’s owners Kevan McCroy (left) and Terra Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New farm to table cafe opens in Revelstoke

Head chef describes the menu as polished farmhouse cooking

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. (File photo)
Remembrance Day: Let’s always be thankful-Morrison

Revelstoke’s MP writes about Remembrance Day

The cenotaph was built in 1923 to commemorate the World War I casualties from Revelstoke and district. The World War II plaque was added after the end of that war. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4234)
Remembrance Day: Let us pause to remember-Cathy English

A glimpse into Revelstoke’s role in the wars

RCMP officers ended a pursuit Nov. 9, 2020 using a spike belt near Revelstoke. (Black Press - file photo)
Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

A mountain goat strolled up to the front bumper of Sean and Patrick Kavanagh's truck on Nov. 9. (Photo Submitted)
Video: Okanagan hunters get close look at curious mountain goat

The goat walked down a logging road to within a few feet of Sean and Patrick Kavanagh’s truck.

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

One of two hands that stand outside the Krazy Emporium, the other having been stolen on Nov. 11. (Submitted)
Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

“Hotel Brothers” follows Kelowna brothers Lucas and Travis Boychuk as they build a surf resort in Central America. (Lucas Boychuk)
Okanagan brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals

Lucas and Travis Boychuk’s film follows their journey building their dream resort

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
In photos: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

Ceremonies may have been cancelled, but residents are encouraged to remember at home

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

The school has seven cases

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

The Kelowna city hall was hit with graffiti for the second time

Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)
Okanagan students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Poppies painted on rocks adorn memorial wall

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read