Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom.

Previous story
Unifor demands further delay on tighter green rules for container trucks
Next story
BCTF calls for N95s, boosters, enhanced ventilation to curb Omciron spread in schools

Just Posted

Michael down on one knee at the moment of the proposal in Revelstoke. Shawn said he was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. He said yes. (Contributed by Shawn Lee)
Taking love to new heights: A proposal in Revelstoke’s mountains

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
High elevation, high numbers: B.C. resort towns report COVID spikes

The S.S. Revelstoke in the Big Bend Canyon on the Columbia River 4 miles north of Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 695)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 6

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health