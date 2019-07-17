VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Plant-based meat alternatives are all the rage right now.

The Impossible Burger and the Beyond Meat Burger are two of the top-selling vegan patties.

Nutritionists told the media that these burgers may be less healthy than beef burgers due to being processed and high in salt.

The Beyond Meat burger’s second listed ingredient is pea protein isolate, which could be harmful when consumed in large quantities.

With coconut oil as another major ingredient, both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers.

Better for the environment? Yes. Better for your health? Maybe not.

READ MORE: Beyond Fish? The next frontier in plant-based alternatives

READ MORE: Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees
Next story
Rock stability work at Fraser River slide site stops salmon rescue actions

Just Posted

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

Revelstoke roads and weather: Rain

Amount 10 to 20 mm

Stetski talks up NDP election platform

NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding outlines election ‘commitments’ to Canadian voters

Revelstoke construction company applies for gravel pit for second time

Terus Construction wants to expand their current operation on Westside Rd.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s successful property assessment appeal affects city’s budget

The city is looking at $500,000 less revenue

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of alleged South Okanagan shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

Okanagan orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Lake Country’s Witzke Orchards looks to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

City’s mayor sees good news in BC Court of Appeal decision against Victoria bylaw

Most Read