Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Pope on 6-day tour apologizing for Catholic Church’s role in residential schools

Pope Francis made a visit to the Church of Sacred Heart in Edmonton’s inner city Monday (July 25). The century-old church blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals. Bill Perdue of the parish council thanked the pontiff for hearing the voices of those who have experienced trauma under the residential school system.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaEdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP investigating fire possibly sparked by flare in Coldstream
Next story
Puppy love: Lytton wildfire crew gets paws-itively delightful surprise

Just Posted

Parks Canada has received air support from the BC Wildfire Service in the battle against the fire. Their water skimmers were dropping water on the wildfire throughout the afternoon. The skimmers landed in Kinbasket Lake to fill their water tanks and proceeded to drop the tanks on the fire. (Contributed by Parks Canada)
Air support aiding in battle against Glacier Park wildfire

Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Tom Poole photo)
Lawsuit filed against Revelstoke Mountain Resort following crash in 2020

A helicopter fighting the fire in Glacier National Park. (Contributed by Parks Canada)
Crews fighting wildfire in Glacier National Park

The B.C. Coroners Service reported 719 sudden deaths during last summer’s heat wave, triple the number that would typically be expected in the province in a week. (Shutterstock)
Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool