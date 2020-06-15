VIDEO: Recent graduate from Summerland receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

Ivy Hiebert has been recognized for outstanding work while at high school

Ivy Hiebert, left, receives the Governor General’s Academic Medal from Alan Stel, principal of Summerland Secondary School. Hiebert, who graduated in 2019, had the highest academic average of any graduating student at the school. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A recent Summerland Secondary School graduate has won a prestigious award for her academic achievement.

Ivy Hiebert was presented with the Governor General’s Academic Medal, an award given to the student with the highest average marks at the school, based on all Grade 11 and Grade 12 courses.

The award could not be presented until after the final grades had all been received and calculated.

Last year, Hiebert was one of two winners of the Verrier Award, the top award presented to graduates from the high school.

Alan Stel, principal of Summerland Secondary School, said while Hiebert did well in academics, she was also involved in other activities at the school.

“She embodies the spirit of the award perfectly. She’s distinguished as an overall role model for the rest of the students and the school,” he said.

Hiebert was involved in fine arts and the school’s theatre production. She has helped as a vocal coach for some of the students. She was also involved in volunteer groups and wellness mentoring.

She studied science honours, where she wrote about quantum entanglement and wrote a picture book about gravity.

This year, she is studying physics and astronomy at the University of Victoria.

