(BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

VIDEO: Residents cheer on crews as they continue to battle White Rock Lake wildfire

People lined up outside the BC Wildfire Service camp in Vernon to cheer

North Okanagan residents are showing their appreciation for BC Wildfire Service crews as they continue to fight the White Rock Lake wildfire.

During a shift change early in the day on Thursday (Aug. 19), people lined up just outside the fire camp in Vernon, cheering on the crews are a shift change was taking place, with the overnight crews heading out.

“The BC Wildfire Service would like to thank the public for their on-going support during this challenging and busy fire season,” the service said in a social media post.

“As this season continues to test all those involved and impacted, it is more important now than ever for the people of B.C. to come together and support each other.”

The White Rock Lake fire remains at 81,139 hectares and is classified as out of control. The most active area of the fire has been in the Westside Road area, north of Fintry Park, according to the service.

There are upwards of 500 personnel fighting the wildfire.

