Natalie, Colin and son Alden Easthope spend Valentine’s Day afternoon exploring the frozen surface of Shuswap Lake on Friday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Natalie, Colin and son Alden Easthope spend Valentine’s Day afternoon exploring the frozen surface of Shuswap Lake on Friday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on frozen Shuswap Lake

Frozen lake, pond make for fun Family Day weekend outings

Warmer weather and a frozen Shuswap Lake provided an opportunity for outdoor play many took advantage of on Valentine’s Day.

“Half of Salmon Arm is down here,” was a comment frequently heard at the city’s Marine Park on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, as people took advantage of the warmer, sunny day that followed a week of temperatures dipping down into negative double digits, freezing the lake throughout the Salmon Arm Bay area.

Residents filled the ice beyond the city wharf, skating and playing hockey or just exploring, with many families out together for the idyllic winter afternoon.

The frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus was also a popular spot for skating a loop or playing shinny.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Father and son Brad and Westen Trueman practice their skating and stick-handling skills on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Father and son Brad and Westen Trueman practice their skating and stick-handling skills on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Kiara, Aidyn and Skylar Zuidhof make their way back to shore following a family afternoon skate on the frozen Salmon Arm Bay of Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Kiara, Aidyn and Skylar Zuidhof make their way back to shore following a family afternoon skate on the frozen Salmon Arm Bay of Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Jayla Bartziokas takes the puck from dad Jason and pops it in the net while playing together on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Province grants funds for Highway 23 north upgrades

Just Posted

A view of Lake Revelstoke from Carnes Creek recreation site, accessed by Highway 23 north. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Province grants funds for Highway 23 north upgrades

Funds coming from economic recovery and climate adaption program

There has been a positive COVID-19 cases in the Arrow Heights school community. (File photo by Adam van der Zwan)
Person in Arrow Heights school community tests positive for COVID-19

The school district send a letter Feb. 12 to parents

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Virtual Columbia River Treaty information meeting coming up Feb. 24

People can watch via Zoom or call in to listen to the town hall meeting

Nels Nelsen ski jumping on Mount Revelstoke in 1916, when he became the Canadian champion. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo #1852)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 11

Local history recorded in the newspaper archives

Melissa Kennedy took her six-month old baby Jolene into the hot tub at Comfort Suites in Kelowna on Feb. 8, something she had done lots of times since they have a hot tub at home. That night Jolene was so fussy mom was up rocking her all night, in the morning she saw the chlorine burns. (Submitted/Melissa Kennedy)
Revelstoke mom and baby burned by chlorine at Kelowna hotel hot tub

Interior Health confirmed that elevated levels were found when the hot tub and pool were tested

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)
Two die in Highway 1 crash near Kamloops

Eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway remain closed

Jayla Bartziokas takes the puck from dad Jason and pops it in the net as the two played together on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on frozen Shuswap Lake

Frozen lake, pond make for fun Family Day weekend outings

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition started to keep convicted killer in Wells Gray Park murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Lumby Days’ organizers have announced the 2021 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)
COVID claims popular Okanagan festival for second straight year

Organizers hoping to be back with 65th annual Lumby Days in 2022

Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall, amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen, are returning TV with Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers

Star of reality TV show talks about life, cars and keeping it real in Rust Valley

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Most Read