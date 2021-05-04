VIDEO: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation finds new head with Sally Ginter

Sally Ginter has begun a role as chief executive officer with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. (Contributed)

A new chief executive officer has started work at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

Sally Ginter began her role on May 4, after previously working as the chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Toronto. She was hired after an extensive search by the SOS Medical Foundation board, assisted by the Vancouver-based search firm The Discovery Group.

“What I’m most excited about this opportunity to join the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation team, is that there really is no end to the opportunities to what we can achieve together. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has an outstanding reputation and has been serving the community for over 40 years,” she said in a release.

Ginter, who grew up in Peterborough, Ont., served as regional director for the Canadian Cancer Society in Kelowna from 2010 to 2013, where she oversaw more than 5,000 volunteers in 40 Interior communities, including the South Okanagan through an office in Penticton.

In 2016 she took her role with Ronald McDonald House Charities and prior to that served as president and chief executive officer of Kerry’s Place Autism Services, North America’s then-largest autism services provider.

Ginter also volunteers as a Director on Autism Canada’s Board of Directors and serves as chair of its governance and nominating committee. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree from Trent University in Ontario and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Athabasca University.

She has also worked in the private sector as branch manager at a building products plant in Kelowna for three years starting in 2007 and was a director with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce in 2012 and 2013.

“To be able to join this team and bring my experiences while listening very carefully to the knowledge, and the talents and the ideas of all the wonderful people around me is truly an opportunity which I am so excited to optimize, be a part of and hopefully create positive impacts,” Ginter said.

Ginter’s hiring follows the foundation’s successful campaign to raise $3 million for a second CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital. The foundation also raises funds on behalf of other healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.

Most Read