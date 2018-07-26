VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Intense orange flames shooting out of a burning SUV at a busy parking lot in the Okanagan. Those images were captured yesterday on video at Orchard Mall in Kelowna.

According to the Kelowna Capital News, a woman visiting from Alberta was driving her Acura SUV when she noticed smoke coming from the cooling ducts in her car and pulled into the parking lot near Valley First Credit Union.

The driver was able to safely exit her vehicle before the fire began. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said within a couple of minutes her SUV burst into flames.

The car parked next to her was scorched as well.

Kelowna Fire Chief Rob Skeldon said the cause is unknown and an investigation will be conducted.

Warren Henderson photo