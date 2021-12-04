VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Happy Saturday!

Here’s the recap of the top headlines in Revelstoke this week.

Progress continues on large BC Housing project

BC Housing is hoping to break ground on their 170 plus housing unit on Fourth St. as soon as possible, in 2022.

In a progress report that was presented to city council at their Nov. 16 Committee of the Whole meeting, city staff presented the preliminary plans for the project that incorporates the feedback gathered so far from the community.

The site, which was previously an elementary school, will see the construction of three four-storey apartment buildings with approximately 158 units, with 16 two-storey row houses facing the road.

Revelstoke farmers respond to empty store shelves

In light of the empty grocery store shelves in Revelstoke due to flooding in the region as of late, local farmers are advocating for residents to change the way they eat and shop in order to keep the shelves full and the environment healthy.

“With these natural disasters, hopefully people will start thinking about how they can start saving food for the winter and do a lot more preserving for the fall, whether its from their own gardens or it’s from local producers,” said Jesse Johnston-Hill of First Light Farm in Revelstoke.

Revelstoke Grizzlies go undefeated over month of November

Although Revelstoke has been cooling off, the Grizzlies have been heating up, going unbeaten for the entire month of November.

The Grizzlies were the only team in the KIJHL to go the entire month undefeated, outscoring their opponents 36-10 over that period.

The Grizzlies have dominated games from the back all season long, with elite defensive play and goal tending giving them the lowest goals against (30) in the league this season, and the third best goal differential of any team.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrates opening day

It was a sight for sore eyes.

After a long, hot summer, snow seekers were eager to get back on the slopes. Hundreds formed a maze of skiers and snowboarders prior to the opening of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The line began Friday (Nov. 26) night, when those hungry to be the first to ride the untouched snow pitched their tents at the foot of the mountain.

