VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Oct. 8-15

Happy Friday! This week, the Revelstoke Review’s work experience student Mimi Kramer has the recap of the top headlines in Revelstoke.

How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting Revelstoke students’ mental health?

In June, a number of Grade 7 students in Revelstoke answered questions about the affects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their mental health. The results of the survey were provided to the school board this week.

The Middle Years Development Instrument, done by the Human Early Learning Partnership team at the University of British Columbia, provided insight into the impact the pandemic has had on students, particularly how it has affected their personal relationships.

Lend a hand, give a can: Recapping Food Drive Week in Revelstoke

A total of $12,000 and 5,400lbs of food was raised, during the week of Sept. 19-25.

Over the week, 38 volunteers posted up outside of Save on Foods and Southside Market each day, collecting donations from shoppers as they entered and left the stores.

‘The right veggie for the end of the world’: Hot pepper farmers weather a challenging summer

Stu Smith and Sarah Harper sit in their garden, surrounded by the oddities and wonders.

“The days I can spend puttering around in the garden, those are my best days,” Smith said with a smile.

This summer proved to be one of the most challenging in recent history for many in British Columbia, local farmers included: intense heat stunted plant growth in some cases, rampaging smoke made harvesting a struggle with soot and ash covering the plants.

Meteor gives Golden woman late night shock

On Oct. 4, many were treated to the sight of a fireball lighting up the night sky, with images of a meteor sailing above Lake Louise striking awe.

Longtime Golden resident Ruth Hamilton, however, was fast asleep.

Or at least she was until she was roughly awoken by the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the sensation of debris on her face.

“I just jumped up and turned on the light, I couldn’t figure out what the heck had happened,” said Hamilton.

She said she took a look around to get her bearings, and spotted a rock sitting neatly on her pillow next to where her head usually lays.

Teeing up: Prosperous year at the Revelstoke Golf Club leads to new opportunities

As the snow falls over the green grass in Revelstoke, it marks the beginning of the season for those who ride skis and snowboards, but for those who swing a club, it marks the end.

For the Revelstoke Golf Club, this season brought with it a lot of success on the course, and not just holes in one.

According to Dean Jackson, general manager and director of golf at the Revelstoke Golf Club, the 2021 season saw a sizeable increase in the number of rounds played on the course, both from those who reside here and from visitors.

