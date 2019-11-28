VIDEO: Ways to stay warm and not waste energy this winter

Cooking at home, installing thicker curtains and dusting off radiator vents a few ways to save money

Keeping yourself cozy when it’s cold out can lead to an expensive utility bill – unless you make a few practical changes, according to experts.

To avoid this issue, here are a few preparation tips before winter weather sets in:

ALSO READ: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snaps in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop
Next story
Summerland to change council meeting structure

Just Posted

Youth recipient of $15,000 grant to respond to an urgent local need announced Dec. 3

Future Launch Community Challenge an RBC Foundation and Community Foundation nation-wide project

Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

High of minus three today

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

“I can watch it 24/7”

Three shows at Traverse this weekend

See the Pender Street Steppers on Thursday, Jodie B Friday and Blacked Out and The Corps Saturday

Infamous Black Press ‘Satan’ ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Summerland to change council meeting structure

Afternoon and evening meetings will be held on days when council meets

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Morning start: What was the lowest natural temperature ever recorded?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather and video for Nov. 28

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Most Read