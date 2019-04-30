Kal Beach, Coldstream, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

The sun isn’t expected to stick around, rain and clouds are in the forecast

The week may have started off with sun but don’t get too comfortable in your shorts because the forecast calls for rain across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, expect temperatures in the mid-teens and a mix of sun and showers.

In the Shuswap, expect the week to start with sun and clouds to roll in towards the end of the week.

For the Similkamen, expect highs in the low-teens and grey skies.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Here is your full weekday weather update:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
