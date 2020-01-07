University moves trout to fisheries facility after 375 fish die at Nanaimo campus

1,500 trout now being cared for at Pacific Biological Station

Vancouver Island University has moved hundreds of trout from its campus facility to the Pacific Biological Station after 375 fish died last month.

According to a press release from the university, on Dec. 5 “a series of errors (mechanical and human) led to the deaths of 377 fish housed at the VIU facility.”

The university decided to decommission the facility in order to resolve the issues, and from Dec. 20 to 21, about 1,500 trout were moved from campus to Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s PBS.

The university says VIU’s animal care committee and DFO “reviewed and approved the successful transfer” and says the trout will be cared for at the biological station until further notice.

“Vancouver Island University is committed to the ethical and humane treatment of animals,” the press release notes.

VIU’s animal care committee submitted a report to the Canadian Council on Animal Care and says it is awaiting a response.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Pickup truck crashes repeatedly into buildings and cars at Nanaimo mall

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Man charged with threats, pointing weapon after ‘high-risk’ incident in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion
Next story
B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

Just Posted

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

High avalanche danger near Revelstoke

Parks Canada advises skiers to go to the ski hill instead of backcountry

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Assessment value increases do not correlate with higher taxes, says Municipality

While property assessment values have increased in most communities in the Okanagan… Continue reading

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Three men in custody, charges include break and enter, robbery, firearms offences

Shuswap’s popular Margaret Falls trail closed again after heavy snowfall

Trail had reopened in the fall after being damaged by flooding in 2017

Five beds added to North Okanagan winter shelter

Turning Points winter shelter expands to serve 25 homeless a night following winter storms

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Most Read