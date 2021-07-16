Wap creek fire near Revelstoke not considered a threat

The Wap Creek fire continues to be monitored by the B.C. Wildfire Service as it conducts daily flyovers.

The fire, located on Mount English, is now 281 hectares – up from 240 yesterday. Despite the fires being only 22 kilometers away, it is not considered a threat due to mountainous terrain acting as a natural barrier.

The Revelstoke Fire and Rescue Service released a Facebook post today (July 16) updating residents on the fire and encouraging residents to check the B.C. Wildfire Service online for updates.

Those at risk due to poor air quality can check the local AQHI (Air Quality Health Index) by visiting revelstoke.co/air and can learn more about AQHI by reading: Crowdfunded monitors provide insight on air quality in Revelstoke.

The city’s emergency notification system has been deactivated due to a security issue, and residents are now encouraged to stay up to date via Facebook and Twitter.

