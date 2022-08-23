Fortis is working on Highway 97 in Kaleden to backfill an exposed gas main on Tuesday. (RDOS)

Washout causes exposed gas main on Highway 97 in Penticton

Fortis said the exposed line was due to a previous washout on the highway in Kaleden

Fortis BC is responding to an exposed gas main at 346 Highway 97 in Kaleden.

The gas main was exposed due to a previous washout on the highway. Fortis will be working on the side of the highway to backfill the area.

Watch for crews working on Tuesday. There is no further information about the washout or when it happened. Work on the exposed gas main shouldn’t impact traffic flow.

