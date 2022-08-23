Washout causes exposed gas main on Highway 97 in Penticton

Fortis BC is responding to an exposed gas main at 346 Highway 97 in Kaleden.
The gas main was exposed due to a previous washout on the highway. Fortis will be working on the side of the highway to backfill the area.
Watch for crews working on Tuesday. There is no further information about the washout or when it happened. Work on the exposed gas main shouldn’t impact traffic flow.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.