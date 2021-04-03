A screengrab of Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip. Photo: Instagram.com/landos.photos

WATCH: Kelowna-based photographer uses a drone to capture the beauty of the Okanagan

Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip showcases the vast and ever-changing cityscape of Kelowna, while also capturing the serenity offered by surrounding nature

Kelowna-based photographer, Landon Hemmes, used a drone to capture the beauty of the Okanagan in his latest Instagram video posted on March 30.

In just over a minute, Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip showcases the vast and ever-changing cityscape of Kelowna, while also capturing the serenity offered by the Okanagan Lake and the rolling mountaintops. His footage also extends beyond the Kelowna city limits into the sea of trees that encircle the region.

View more of Hemmes’s work by visiting instagram.com/landos.photos.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read