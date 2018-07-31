VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Dozens of animal lovers gathered in front of Quesnel’s provincial court buildings on Tuesday to call for tougher sentences for animal abusers.

Karin Adams had her first appearance in provincial court in Red Deer on Tuesday in relation to her being found with eight dogs in a hotel in Innisfail, Alta., earlier this month.

READ MORE: Dog hoarder charged in Alberta weeks after pet seizure in Quesnel

Adams and her daughter, Catherine, have a long history of animal abuse and are currently under a 20-year ban from owning animals, dating from a 2015 case in Houston, B.C.

Sixteen dogs were seized from the pair when they were in Quesnel on July 4. The BC SPCA said the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces/urine-soaked matting.

Adams’ case was put over until Aug. 14.

Protesters took to the streets in Quesnel, marching around the downtown block with colourful signs to spread their message.


ronan.odoherty@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission
Next story
B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Just Posted

Revelstoke film maker pitches documentary on Storyhive

Agathe Bernard’s documentary will look at the affects of the flooding of the Columbia River Valley

International riders challenged to Revelstoke terrain for Singletrack 6 race

Revelstoke played host to the 2018 Singletrack 6 mountain bike race on… Continue reading

Small fire burning off highway west of Revelstoke

BC Wildfire Service have reported a fire burning west of Revelstoke off… Continue reading

Revelstoke Art Gallery joins the annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during the Columbia… Continue reading

Catching dreams with Revelstoke’s Nikara Bekolay

Nikara Bekolay was driving around B.C. in the summer of 2015 sleeping… Continue reading

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Most Read