Erika, a registered nurse in Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s intensive care unit, offers words of support to all health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in a video published by Interior Health. (YouTube)

WATCH: Vernon hospital staff gives shoutout to all health-care workers amid COVID-19

‘Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together,’ said ICU registered nurse in YouTube video

Vernon Jubilee Hospital health-care workers gave kudos and support to all frontline workers in a video published by Interior Health.

The YouTube video was published Friday, April 17, and hears from registered nurses, administration, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more.

“I’d like to send out all my love and support to all the other health-care workers and hospital staff working so hard in these times,” Erika, a a registered nurse in VJH’s intensive care unit said in the video. “Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together.”

“All of our frontline workers are supporting your frontline workers, good luck everybody,” said emergency medicine physician, David.

Pharmacist Tamara said there’s no drug for this bug, “support health-care workers.”

VJH Hospital Lab’s Brandy gave a “shoutout” to all other health-care workers: “stay safe, stay positive and remember we’re all in this together.”

“Remember to stay steadfast, courageous and compassionate,” Trevor, a social worker with VJH, said. “We’ll get through this.”

“Let’s be nurses to each other first,” nurse educator Carmen said.

Chief of staff Pete Bosma offered his thanks to VJH staff for their planning and their positivity.

“Everybody keep up the hard work,” he said. “You’re awesome.”

READ MORE: Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground

READ MORE: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Just Posted

PHOTOS: A look at Revelstoke during the pandemic

#wereinthistogether

City delaying tax deadline, expects to borrow $6 million to continue operations

Property taxes will be due Sept. 2

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 16

Cathy English Curator, Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald,… Continue reading

Meet the moderator of Revelstoke’s most popular Facebook community

Lisa Timerick started Revelstoke Community in 2016

eBooks rentals up 87% at Revelstoke library

The library’s premises has been closed since Mar. 14

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

No decision yet on fate of 2020 Salmon Arm Roots & Blues

Music festivals across province working together to ensure they thrive after pandemic

Suspicious fire destroys two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

WATCH: Vernon hospital staff gives shoutout to all health-care workers amid COVID-19

‘Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together,’ said ICU registered nurse in YouTube video

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

COVID-19 results in changes to structure of regional government meetings

Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground

Cyclist, three cars pass senior laying hurt on sidewalk

Most Read