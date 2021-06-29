Packman Opens Hearts serves meals and is now keeping those thirsty hydrated during this heat wave. (Packman Moving and Labour Services photo)

Water donations needed for Vernon's homeless, less fortunate

While many of us have a cool home, car or office to find relief in during this heat wave, some locals aren’t so fortunate.

Many homeless and less fortunate people are outside braving these extreme temperatures all day and during the nights, which are not cooling below 20 degrees Celsius.

Efforts are underway to keep everyone hydrated and healthy through this, but help is needed in the form of water.

“We don’t need anyone out there getting ill from this heat,” Packman Opens Hearts Tracey Griffin said “We do our best to get water into everyone.”

Volunteers with Packman are out Tuesdays and Wednesdays handing out ice cold water and snacks to anyone who wants at the Mission Boutique. They also serve dinner in the parking lot every Monday and Thursday.

“It’s terrible out there,” said Griffin.

While they have been getting a number of water donations, Griffin said they can never have too much.

Anyone who would like to donate can do call her at 250-307-6312 or message the Packman Open’s Hearts in Vernon Facebook page.

