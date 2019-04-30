“We want people to be winner”: Revelstoke resident pens letter on unacceptable behaviours

One local resident has submitted a letter to the City of Revelstoke and RCMP as a reminder that everyone is valuable.

“We need to recognize it’s a tough world, we don’t need to make it harder,” said Kathy Guptill, who has lived in Revelstoke since 1977.

Guptill said there are behaviors in Revelstoke that should not be tolerated.

For example, an individual volunteers for years in the community. One week there is a gathering for volunteers but that individual is not invited.

“They may have been forgotten, but it could have been intentional,” Guptill said.

If it’s intentional, there’s no place for it in Revelstoke adds Gutpill.

It may seem harmless, but such actions can have larger impacts.

“It can further someone’s journey into difficulties. It could cause a spiral downwards,” said Guptill.

Being excluded can impact someone’s mental health and even relationships, jobs, and finance. Most importantly, exclusion devalues the person said Guptill.

“The excluded lose. We don’t want that. We want people to be winners.”

Instead, perhaps it’s more beneficial to highlight what’s good in a person. Sure, they might have bad credit or stolen something, said Guptill, but people should have an open mind. Humans are complex and multifacited.

“We accept people in this community, but people are being turned away.”

Everyone has value continues Guptill, we just have to be open to finding it.

Another example of unacceptable behavior said Guptill is if someone in power, misuses that power for personal reasons, such as a personal vendetta.

“Ask yourself, why am I excluding this person?”

In order to build a strong community, Guptill suggests opening the door to people you do not know.

“Love is all colours.”

Guptill has had no response from the city or RCMP. She would like the unacceptable behaviours listed in the letter below added to a community code of conduct. Currently, there is no community code of conduct.

Dear Citizens and City of Revelstoke,

Listed below are some unacceptable behaviors that have no place in our community. It is without prejudice but for the value of highlighting unacceptable behaviours that are going unnoticed. There are many individuals who get labeled with the position in this community as an individual who have presented unacceptable behavior(s) at one time or another; that may be true, or it may be of value only to those placing the label on the individual(s). Please consider adding this list of unacceptable behaviours to the community code of conduct. The time taken to notice acceptable and unacceptable behaviors(s) can become a blind spot when the attention is on the behavior(s) of others only. There is value in recognizing each one and that many of us may be guilt of participating in unnoticed acceptable behaviors at one time or another. We get distracted by picking out and labeling others without noticing our own blind spot of unacceptable bahavior(s). Take time to appreciate this list. Take time to evaluate and responsibly not allow or participate in any unacceptable behaviors in our lives and out community.

Unacceptable behaviors:

spreading malicious rumors/gossip

insulting someone or back-biting

discrimination or harassment

isolation or deliberate exclusion

persistent and unreasonable criticism

coercion, such as: pressure to subscribe to a particular ie: hospital or…

persuading, by use of: force or threat(s)

use of: influence or position to force someone to do something they do not want to do

With all respect,

Kathy Ann Guptill

Citizen of Revelstoke