Weapons seized in Okanagan traffic stop

Failing to stop at a stop sign in Vernon was just the start of problems for 34 year old Vernon man

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seized weapons and cash from a traffic stop in downtown Vernon Sunday, Feb. 7. The 34 year old driver from Vernon was arrested, taken into custody and later released. (RCMP photo)

A handgun, loaded shotgun and several other weapons were seized by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP after a traffic stop Sunday, Feb. 7.

Just before 12 p.m., an officer was conducting patrols in Vernon’s downtown core when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop of the vehicle was initiated in the 3000 block of 32nd Street and the male driver, once identified, was found to be prohibited from driving.

He was immediately arrested and searched which is when police found a knife and carbon fibre knuckles in his possession.

As the officer was removing the suspect from the vehicle, a 9mm handgun was noticed by the officer under the driver’s seat, easily within the driver’s reach.

A subsequent search of the vehicle saw police locate and seize a loaded shotgun and several other weapons.

“This is an excellent example of how proactive enforcement by our officers disrupts criminal activity in our community,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “These weapons have been taken off the street and our community is safer because of it.”

A 34-year-old Vernon man, since released from custody, faces a number of potential criminal charges and will next appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assault weaponsRCMP