Weather conditions preventing Mount Law wildfire growth in West Kelowna

The fire remains at an estimated size of 800 hectares, a figure that has not changed since Sunday

The Mount Law wildfire pictured from Preston Road and Glonrosa Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The Mount Law wildfire burning in West Kelowna remains at an estimated size of 800 hectares, a figure that has not changed since the fire sparked Sunday evening (Aug. 15).

In a Wednesday evening update, BC Wildfire Service said that low temperatures, increased precipitation and relative humidity recoveries have prevented the fire from growing. However, the fire — which is suspected to be human-caused — remains classified as out of control.

No changes have been made to evacuation orders or alerts. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is advising residents who witness spot fires threatening homes or growing rapidly to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The following 15 properties remain on evacuation order:

3713 to 3725 Emerald Road

3658 to 3760 Gates Road

3250 Highway 97

3704 to 3770 Turnbull Road

An additional 11 unimproved properties are on evacuation order, while 558 unimproved properties are on alert. Thousands of people have been taken off of evacuation alert, with 479 properties at the following addresses still affected:

4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road

4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive

5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court

4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road

4965 to 4975 Venner Court

A guard constructed along the northern flank was completed on Sunday, which was extended along the fire’s western flank down to Highway 97C.

A helicopter surverys the Mount Law wildfire, just above Preston Road and Glonrosa Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

There was 28 BC Wildfire Service personnel on-site on Wednesday, supported by three helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment. Six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers assisted with tackling the blaze, personnel from eight local fire departments.

