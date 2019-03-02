Weather report: The sun will make an appearance in the Okanagan

Stay positive, sunshine is on the way for the Okanagan Valley

  • Mar. 2, 2019 7:37 a.m.
  • News

Okanagan residents may get their chance to pull out a pair of sunnies today, depending on where they live.

Here’s today’s forecast for Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -1 C. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. Wind chill -15 C in the morning and -4 C in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Tonight: Will remain partly cloudy with a wind chill of -11 C in the evening and -18 C overnight.

Sunday to Wednesday forecast: The sun will peak from behind the clouds Sunday with a high of -3 C. Sunny days will continue throughout the week until Wednesday.

South Okanagan:

Today’s forecast in Penticton: Is similar to the Central Okanagan with a mix of sun and cloud a high of -1.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to -8 with a wind chill making it feel like -13 C.

Sunday to Wednesday: Sun with a chance of clouds on Monday.

North Okanagan:

Today’s forecast in Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -1 C.

Tonight: A few clouds with a low of -13 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -12 C in the evening and -20 C overnight.

Monday to Wednesday: Sunny like the rest of the Okanagan.

Shuswap:

Today’s forecast in Salmon Arm: Sun and clous with a high of -1 C.

Tonight: Clear with a low of -15 C with a wind chill of -9 C in the evening and -19 C overnight.

Sunday to Wednesday: Sunny skies

Okanagan Road Report:

Crews are still working to open Highway 97 north of Summerland as a rock slide has caused traffic delays. The Callan Road detour is available. Check drivebc.ca for updates.

Slippery sections have been reported along Highway 97C with compact snow, the Coquihalla, and Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon.

Video of the day:

Need a pick-me-up to start your Saturday? The otters at the Vancouver Aquarium may be able to help.

Did you miss the great concerts going on in town this weekend? That’s alright you can still close your eyes and pretend you were there, there are also some great concerts tonight and through the week!

Our entertainment reporter Sydney Morton will give you a rundown of the shows around the Okanagan.


