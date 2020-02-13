Wet’suwet’en supporter Leah Melville chants with protesters on the steps of legislature before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Canadians are undecided about whether they should support the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. or the Indigenous protesters and their allies, a poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests.


The poll, released Thursday, found that 51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline being built, while 39 per cent support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and 63 per cent believe there needs to be more consultation.

The hereditary chiefs have said Coastal GasLink does not have their permission to build the pipeline, which crosses through their traditional territories. The builders of the pipeline have signed benefit agreements with the 20 elected band councils along the route.

The poll found 36 per cent of Canadians oppose the pipeline being built, while 48 per cent are against the Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters. The Wet’suwet’en have held protests in northern B.C., but large swathes of supporters, both Indigenous and not, have joined in all across Canada.

READ MORE: Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

Pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Families got groovy at Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre
Next story
10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Grizzlies goalie KIJHL star for second time

Noah Desouza saved 43 of 44 shots in two games over the weekend

Up to 20 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

Snow will start today

Revelstoke’s Reved Quarterly prints last issue

Its editor Peter Worden is deciding what to do next

Revelstoke City Council approves $3.8 million signage project

Phase 1 of the project will be $550,000

WATCH: Kelowna company buys groceries for eco-conscious residents

Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Two parking meter vandals arrested in Vernon

Concerned residents’ phone calls enabled quick response to thefts downtown

Galloway: No ‘effing’ beige

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Ashley Furniture store proposed for Salmon Arm

Zoning amendment would accommodate 19,000 sq. ft. building

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Most Read