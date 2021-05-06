Weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease in Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan had 174 cases from April 25 to May 1

Weekly COVID-19 cases continue their downward trend in Central Okanagan, according to new BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data.

From April 25 to May 1, health officials noted 174 cases in the area, down from 215 and 242 in the two weeks previous.

To the north, Vernon is also seeing a decrease in cases, recording 25 this week compared to the previous week’s 36, and only nine cases in Salmon Arm compared to the previous week’s 20.

Enderby, however, recorded three cases this week, an increase of two from the previous week’s single case.

The southern areas of the Okanagan saw an increase in their case counts this week.

Penticton recorded 34 cases, up from the previous week’s 30 cases in the city. Keremeos now has six cases, up from two, and South Okanagan — which includes Oliver and Osoyoos — now has 14 cases.

Summerland now has 28 cases, up from the previous week’s 12.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,197 cases in all of Interior Health. Currently, there are 546 active cases, with 30 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 16 receiving intensive care.

Overall, 306,199 first and second doses have been administered throughout Interior Health, with a total of 74,319 administered in the Central Okanagan area as of May 4.

