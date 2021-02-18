(BC CDC)

(BC CDC)

Weekly South Okanagan COVID-19 case count remains low

There were only five total cases identified in the area from Feb. 7 to 13

The fewest COVID-19 cases were recorded in the South Okanagan Feb. 7 to 13 since the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) began releasing local weekly case counts at the start of December, 2020.

In Penticton, there was only one case of the virus recorded from Feb. 7 to 13, down significantly from the previous week when the city recorded 10 cases.

In Keremeos, there was one case recorded from Feb. 7-13. The Village has registered either no cases or totals in the single digits since weekly numbers began being released.

The other three cases were reported in the South Okanagan area encompassing Oliver and Osoyoos, up one case from the previous week’s total.

Cases are down elsewhere in the Okanagan too. In the Central Okanagan, the region’s most densely populated area, there were 69 new cases reported through the second week of February.

From January 2020 to January 2021 there were 235 cases recorded in the South Okanagan area, 257 in Penticton and 17 in Keremeos.

Across the province, Surrey registered the most cases from Feb. 7 to 13 with 538.

(BC CDC)

