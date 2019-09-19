‘We’re not included and we really need to be’: World’s largest motorcycle relay passes through Revelstoke

Sept. 15 was day 201 of the Women Riders World Relay, which is the largest worldwide motorcycle relay in history for both women and men. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The world’s largest motorcycle relay passed through Revelstoke last weekend; and it was all women. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) They stopped in Grizzly Plaza for pictures. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) According to Ultimate Motorcycling magazine, almost 20 per cent of motorcycle owners in the U.S. are women, nearly double the amount in 2009. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Marlene Brajak holds up a case with a wooden baton inside, which is passed from stage to stage. Inside the baton is a GPS chip for worldwide tracking. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Approx. 57 women rode into Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Marlene Brajak (left) passes off the baton to the next rider to carry it from Revelstoke to Calgary. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke RCMP met and accompanied the riders through Revelstoke. On the left is Cst. Erica Hancock and Cst. Emily Hacker on the right. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some riders even had a pooch. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) RCMP led the convey into Revelstoke with lights flashing and held traffic. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The Canadian portion will take 11 days from coast to coast. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The world’s largest motorcycle relay passed through Revelstoke last weekend; and it was all women.

“We want to create more awareness in the industry for women. None of the clothes fit us,” said Marlene Brajak. Brajak took part in the relay, riding from Vancouver to Revelstoke.

Sept. 15 was day 201 of the Women Riders World Relay, which is the largest worldwide motorcycle relay in history for both women and men.

Approximately 57 woman rode into Revelstoke.

According to Ultimate Motorcycling magazine, almost 20 per cent of motorcycle owners in the U.S. are women, nearly double the amount in 2009.

The CBC reported earlier this year that female riders are the largest growing segment within the motorcycle industry.

“There are so many women riders that love to ride. But, there’s a gap in the industry. We’re not included and we really need to be,” said Brajak.

The idea for the relay started a year ago from a social media post by UK founder Hayley Bell. Since that post, the relay has travelled almost 40,000 km and 1,300 riders have taken part.

The Canadian portion will take 11 days from coast to coast.

“It’s to build a sisterhood and unity for woman around the world,” continued Brajak.

Accompanying the relay is a handcrafted wooden baton, which is passed from stage to stage. Inside the baton is a GPS chip for worldwide tracking.

Also inside is a paper scroll, which includes each participatory rider’s signature.

“It’s like a track and field race. The next person cannot start until you pass on the baton,” said Laura Holland, one of the riders in the relay from Vancouver.

The Women Riders Wold Relay started in February in Scotland.

Before coming to Canada the baton passed through New Zealand and before that, the Middle East.

“In some countries, the women were not allowed to ride by themselves, so they had to have a make escort,” Brajak said.

Following its Canadian tour the baton will head to the U.S., then it will work its way down to South America before crossing the ocean to Africa.

The relay aims to end next year in the United Arab Emirates.

