West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a blaze caused by an unattended candle on Sunday, Dec.8. (Metro Creative photo)

West Kelowna house fire demonstrates danger posed by candles

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says an unattended candle caused the Sunday afternoon fire.

A small structure fire in West Kelowna has prompted a warning from the fire department about the dangers of candles and leaving them unattended.

At 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 3000 block of Stone Ridge Drive. Two engines from the fire hall with nine firefighters as well as a safety officer responded to the call and quickly found a small fire on the main floor of the home. The first crew on scene quickly extinguished it.

Read More: Rutland’s annual Christmas light-up brings the community together

Read More: Chris Griffin to headline Cool Ranch Comedy’s last show of the year

None of the home’s occupants were home at the time of the fire and no pets were located either. According to the fire department, an unattended candle caused the fire. Assistant Fire Chief Lionel Bateman stated that damage from the fire itself was minimal but the home suffered considerable smoke damage.

A statement from the fire department recommends people take extra care if they will be lighting their homes with candles over the holiday season and suggests using battery-operated flameless candles, which can look, smell, and feel like real candles.

Read More: Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Read More: Rockets extend point streak to eight games with shootout win over Blades

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ontario court to hear challenge to prison needle ban this week

Just Posted

Y2Y report warns of growing tension between industry and environment in Revelstoke

It includes 18 recommendations for land use, tourism, forestry, climate change and First Nations.

More snow on the way for Revelstoke

Periods of snow today

Healing with honesty: Justice served 40 years later

Revelstoke senior gets house arrest for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway closure extended until 4 p.m. east of Revelstoke

The highway was closed after a head-on collision between trucks early Dec. 6

Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 to be closed for two hours

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

West Kelowna house fire demonstrates danger posed by candles

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says an unattended candle caused the Sunday afternoon fire.

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

Slippery sections reported on Okanagan and Shuswap highways

Some sections of the Trans-Canada highway have black ice on them.

Most Read