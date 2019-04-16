West Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Daniel Snyder has been missing since April 15 photo-contributed

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for Daniel Snyder after he was reported missing by his friends and family.

Snyder was last seen April 15 on Menu Road in West Kelowna. His vehicle has since been found at the end of Webber Road in Glenrosa near hiking trails.

Mounties have been unable to locate him after “extensive patrols.”

His family has reported that it is unusual for Snyder to be gone for this long without contacting them.

He was last seen wearing a dark toque and a tan or grey jacket. Snyder stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, is 34-years-old, is bald with a slim build, green eyes and a red beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

