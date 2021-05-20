West Kelowna staffer takes up Vernon position

New Vernon staff members John Perrott, manager of economic development and tourism, and Torrie Silverthorn, tourism manager, are joining the city. (Contributed)

John Perrott making his way up the valley

New faces are taking up a couple of key positions in the city.

Two new managers have been hired to lead the economic development and tourism department.

John Perrott is the new manager of economic development and tourism, starting May 31.

The position was previously held by Kevin Poole, who is taking on the director role of community safety, lands and administration by the end of the month.

Perrott was West Kelowna’s economic development and tourism manager since 2010. Prior to that, he was marketing director and executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

He also served on the Business Improvement Area Association of BC as director and vice-president and has been an active member of the BC Economic Development Association’s board of directors since 2016. He graduated from Okanagan College with a bachelor of business administration in 2003, and he completed the masters of management program at the University of British Columbia in 2019.

Additionally, Torrie Silverthorn is the new tourism manager, effective immediately.

She has been Vernon’s tourism coordinator since 2018.

Previously Silverthorn worked in the marketing department for Predator Ridge Resort and Turtle Mountain Communities, as well as running her own marketing company, Tor Media.

Her marketing company provided marketing and communications services to many local organizations, including the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Vernon Association. She holds a bachelor of arts and science degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has extensive secondary education in the field of marketing.

“Both of these portfolios provide vital services to help market, celebrate and grow our local and regional economy, and I am confident they will serve our community well,” Vernon chief administrative officer Will Pearce said.

