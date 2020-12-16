A West Kelowna winery will be closed for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)

West Kelowna wine shop, restaurant closed temporarily due to COVID-19 case

The winery’s vice president said the wine shop and restaurant will re-open on Dec. 27

West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery’s wine shop and restaurant will be closed for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the winery’s vice president Craig McCulloch on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“One of our wine shop staff has unfortunately tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. With staff and guests’ health and safety in mind, we have decided to close the wine shop and restaurant to visiting guests for the next two weeks,” he said in the statement.

“This will allow all our staff to stay home and self-isolate for the recommended 14 days, enjoy their Christmas and return to work happy and healthy on Dec. 27.”

McCulloch added the staff member who contracted the virus worked in the wine shop’s office predominantly, and that they are confident the risk of exposure to guests is very low.

“However, we felt being overly cautious was important,” he said.

If guests have been exposed to the staff member, Interior Health will get in touch with those individuals directly through contact tracing.

This closure comes after the winery’s Modest Butcher Kitchen and Market recent re-opening on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A guest who dined at the restaurant for lunch on Nov. 14 tested positive for the virus.

The winery had staff tested and did a deep clean of the entire building before re-opening.

