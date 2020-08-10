West Kelowna woman upset with RCMP response to street brawl

A physical altercation between a group of teens and a group of adults erupted on a West Kelowna street Sunday evening

Injuries both Jenn Lamont (right) and her husband (left) sustained during a confrontation with a group of teens in West Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 9. (Jenn Lamont photo)

A confrontation between a group of teenage boys and a group of adults in West Kelowna on Sunday evening (Aug. 9) left several people on both sides battered and bruised.

West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a physical altercation involving several people along Pritchard Drive around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving to the scene officers spoke with both the teens and the adults.

“Following the investigation of speaking with the individuals involved as well as witnesses on scene and review of videos taken which show a portion of the incident, it was determined that both groups challenged each other which escalated in a physical altercation,” said Const. Solana Pare.

Individuals from both groups were treated on scene by paramedics.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Jenn Lamont shared her side of the story — and her frustration with the RCMP response.

She claimed her husband and a friend were outside on their deck, when they heard kids outside “yelling and swearing and causing problems.”

READ MORE: Missing Kelowna teen located

READ MORE: Kelowna real estate agent fined $6,500 for ‘misleading’ website

After they asked the boys to keep it down, she said things got out of hand.

Lamont, who had been out at the grocery store, arrived home to find the teenagers and her husband in a physical altercation.

“We drove up to the scene of these boys attacking my husband and friend and my five-year-old daughter was traumatized,” she wrote on her Facebook.

At that point, Lamont began filming the incident, but one of the kids grabbed her phone.

“I chased him and one of the other ones tripped me, threw me onto the pavement,” she wrote.

When the RCMP arrived, Lamont said officers weren’t of much help, claiming she was told the kids couldn’t be charged “because they are minors.”

“Moral of the story is these kids can assault you in broad daylight and get away with it. And if I retaliate they can charge me. Something is highly flawed with this system.” she wrote.

Despite the woman’s claims, the Const. Pare stated criminal charges can be pursued against anyone 12 years or older when evidence of a criminal act exists.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP