(West Vancouver Police)

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Two police officers were assaulted – one punched in the face – when confronting a violent, drunken group of 300 young people in West Vancouver on Canada Day.

Three officers were watching a large gathering of teens between the ages of 12 to 20 years old near a skate park at Ambleside Park just before 9 p.m.

Police began to question a person they thought was drinking underage. Police allege the person then charged at one of the officers, sparking a response from crowd of 300 gathered near the park.

The other youths allegedly surrounded the police officers and began “chanting and swearing obscenities, while many filmed the interaction.”

Police said two cops were assaulted and one was treated for injuries after being punched in the face.

Access to Ambleside Park was shut down for three hours as police tried to gain control of the situation.

“This type of violent behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated in West Vancouver,” said Chief Len Goerke.

“Foot patrols throughout our parks and beaches will be ongoing over the Summer months and enforcement action will be taken where officers find individuals contravening the Liquor Control and Licensing Act, or disrupting the peace and lawful use and enjoyment of public space by drunkenness, violence, or threats of violence.”

ALSO READ: Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos
Next story
Okanagan owner reunited with stolen property

Just Posted

Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

‘Safety on our highways is our top priority’-Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

Wilkinson: NDP spending money to help unions

The increased project costs of the Illecillewaet four-laning leave taxpayers on the hook

Showers to continue today in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Garost wins award and is named Deputy CAO for Lake Country

Tanya Garost joined the District of Lake Country in 2016 as chief financial officer

Osprey chick raises concern in Okanagan

The second of two osprey eggs hatched Friday morning however it is believed the first chick died

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

Apple Triathlon ready to kick off

The triathlon returns July 6 after a two-year hiatus

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Most Read