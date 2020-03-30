Western Star Auctions will hold its next auction on Thursday, April 2. (Contributed)

Western Star in Kelowna to hold auctions in absentee bidding style amid COVID-19 concerns

The next auction is on Thursday, April 2

Western Star Auctions will continue to hold its auctions in an absentee bid style due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next auction is Thursday, April 2.

Western Star’s bidding location at 5-1698 Cary Road in Kelowna will be open from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on April 2 to allow more time for absentee bids.

Western Star asks that those interested should place their bids by 5:30 p.m. on April 2 by texting or calling 250-212-3471.

Here’s a look at a few items being featured in the next auction.

The weekly auction preview can be seen here.

READ MORE: First responders continue to rally in support of Kelowna health care workers

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
